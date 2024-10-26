Investigation launched after fire at Gressingham Food factory

Firefighters have launched an investigation after a fire at a food factory in Suffolk.

Crews were called to the poultry producer Gressingham Foods in Redgrave near Diss in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A security guard raised the alarm after noticing smoke coming from the food packaging area.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: " At 4.33am on Saturday 26 October, we were called to a report of a fire at Gressingham Foods in Hinderclay Road, Redgrave, near Diss.

"A security guard on site had seen smoke in a food packaging area of the premises and raised the alarm.

"It was established that the building was well alight and a total number of six fire engines were required.

"Crews from Ixworth, Diss, Bury St Edmunds, and an Operational Support Unit from Haverhill attended, along with two crews - from East Harling and Thetford - from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to wall panelling and the roof space. There were no injuries.

"Three crews remain on scene damping down and an investigation into the cause of the fire is due to take place later today.

"We are investigating the cause of the fire."

Gressingham Foods have been approached by ITV News Anglia for comment.