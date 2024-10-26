A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being punched on a night out in Essex.

He was hit in the High Street just before midnight on Friday.

The blow caused him to lose his balance, fall back and hit his head on the pavement.

Essex Police said he has suffered a 'serious' head injury and is in a 'life-threatening' condition. Officers were called to the scene and used CCTV to track down the suspect - an 18 year old from Billericay, who has now been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Olney said: "We ensured a swift and robust response to this incident and our enquiries are continuing today.

"A man remains in a serious condition in hospital and our priority is establishing exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident.

"We believe there may have been a number of people passing or in the area at the time of this assault. We want to hear from you."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know