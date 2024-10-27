A "brazen" burglar who hit a victim with a flip-flop while attempting to steal from him has been jailed for 20 months.

Joshua Davidson, 32, stole a vase from the window sill of a ground floor flat in Eastfield in Peterborough in the early hours of 29 May.

Moments later, he got into another nearby property, stealing a set of car keys, a fob, a wallet, and two packets of cigarettes.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victims, two men, confronted Davidson as he attempted to steal from a car, but he hit one of the victims in the face with a flip-flop and ran off.

The victims managed to photograph Davidson as he fled and he was identified by officers and arrested on 26 June.

Davidson, o f Wisbech Road, Thorney, was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Courts after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary dwelling and theft.

Det Con Matt Reed from Cambridgeshire Police said: "Burglaries are very intrusive and can leave people feeling violated and scared in their own homes.

"Davidson showed no regard for his victims and was extremely brazen.

"We take all burglaries seriously and will do everything we can to put people like Davidson behind bars."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know