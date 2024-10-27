Teen charged after man left fighting for his life after one punch

A teenager has been charged after punching a man and putting him in a life-threatening condition.

Essex Police were called just before midnight on October 25 to High Street in Chelmsford after a man had been hit and knocked off balance, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in hospital.

Officers say his condition has improved and he is now stable.

Police also found a second man had also been assaulted in Chelmsford on the same evening. An 18-year-old man from Billericay has been charged with assault and occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on October 28.

Detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward.

