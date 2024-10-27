VIDEO: Large fire breaks out at industrial estate

Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the blaze ripping through the commercial building

A building on an industrial estate in Norfolk has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to a commercial building on Little Money Road in Loddon at 1.25 am on Sunday.

Photographs and video footage shows huge plumes of smoke and flames rising from the top of the former warehouse.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at an industrial estate in Loddon Credit: Dean Francis

Eight fire trucks were called from Loddon, Earlham, Great Yarmouth, Hethersett, Harleston, Wymondham, Beccles and Lowestoft to get the fire under control.

The building is understood to be derelict.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they used main and hose reel jets and a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

