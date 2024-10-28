Play Brightcove video

Rosie Dowsing reports for ITV News Anglia on the exploding car that shocked a Northamptonshire family.

A family who narrowly escaped after their electric car exploded on their driveway said the blast "almost felt like a bomb had gone off".

Scott Bayliss, his wife Georgina and their 17-year-old son James were in their home in Spratton, Northamptonshire when they heard a "loud bang" and saw flames on their front drive.

Their Mercedes electric car, which was not plugged in at the time and had been parked since the morning, spontaneously exploded.

The flames engulfed the car and spread to the driveway and front of the house.

Mr Bayliss, his son and some of their neighbours used hosepipes to try to quell the fire before the fire service arrived.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service arrived within 15 minutes of the explosion. Credit: Scott Bayliss

Mr Bayliss said: "The shock was unbelievable. We were just sat watching TV but give it another hour we would have been upstairs and in bed.

"T he fact my son heard the bang and we saw there was a fire, meant we were able to do something about it.

"I fear if it had been for the sake of another hour, we wouldn't have been able to do anything about it and the fire probably would have taken hold.

"Being so close to the car and the smoke that was coming off it was so acrid. It was in our hair, in our lungs, in our nose."

Scott Bayliss Credit: ITV Anglia

The car exploded at 9.17pm on 30 September and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived within 15 minutes.

Neil Sadler from the service said: "As a fire service we are not experiencing an increase in electric vehicle fires, but when they do occur, they can behave differently to other vehicle fires and require a different response.

"As the electric vehicle market grows, more incidents are likely to occur, however we as a service are prepared and continually assess the risks associated with electric vehicles, to learn and enhance our operational tactics."

Mr Bayliss said the experience was "incredibly scary", adding: "To watch a car in front of your eyes, your own car, and to see the flames begin to take your house, and to not be able to do much about it... It's one of the most frightening things I've ever experienced and I certainly think it was for my family as well."

The family now want answers about how their car could have exploded.

Mercedes said it had offered Mr Bayliss a loan car "as a gesture of goodwill" and was investigating.

A spokesperson added: "We were sorry to learn of the incident. After receiving contact from Mr Bayliss, we took it very seriously and immediately contacted his vehicle insurer to arrange to investigate and examine the vehicle."

