Two endangered parrots who escaped from a zoo, have been found after being spotted 60 miles away in a family garden.

B lue-throated macaws Lily and Margot, flew away from London Zoo last Monday (October 21) while they were flying freely as part of their daily routine.

After an urgent appeal and several tip-offs from residents, the zoo was alerted six days later by a family in Buckden, Cambridgeshire, who spotted the birds in trees behind their garden.

The parrots fled the scene before London Zoo's birdkeepers arrived, but were tracked to a field and public footpath in Brampton.

Lily and Margot immediately flew into the arms of the zoo's experts.

The escaped parrots Lily and Margot were found in Cambridgeshire. Credit: London Zoo

T he two were treated to pumpkin seeds, walnuts and pecans - some of their favourite foods - and then returned to the zoo.

They are said to be in good condition and are in quarantine at the on-site animal hospital. They will later rejoin their parents Popeye and Ollie.

According to National Geographic, blue-throated macaws were thought to be extinct for years until a wild population of the species was discovered in South America in 1992.

Today, the bird is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

