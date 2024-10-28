The family of a man who died in a gas explosion and fire which destroyed a home have paid tribute to him.

Paul Swales, 85, died on Saturday 19 October after a detached home on Cleat Hill, Bedford was wrecked in a blast.

In a tribute issued through police, his family said he was a "kind and loving man who we dearly miss".

A woman in her 80s, who is a family member of Mr Swales, was taken to hospital for serious injuries, where she remains.

Mr Swales' family thanked the emergency services for their efforts.

They sent a special thanks "to the gentleman that bravely pulled our family member from the fire".

The family also sent thoughts to those who continue to be affected by the explosion after people had to leave their homes while the fire service, police and Health and Safety Executive continue to investigate.

Bedford Borough Council has offered temporary accommodation and financial support as well as a dedicated 24-hour helpline.

An aerial image showing the severe damage to the property on Cleat Hill, Bedford, after an explosion. Credit: ITV Anglia

In July, contractors struck a pocket of natural gas while drilling and residents had to leave their homes.

It has not yet been determined exactly what caused the explosion, but the Health and Safety Executive said it was also investigating the gas leak in July.

The HSE has confirmed that the blast on Saturday was caused by natural gas.

Det Ch Insp Matt Inwood from Bedfordshire Police said: "We are working with a number of partners, including the Health and Safety Executive and on behalf of the Coroner’s Office, to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

"This includes reviewing any previous issues reported in the local area."

Last week, a public meeting was held to allow residents who live in the evacuation area to ask questions and hear from Bedford Borough Council, police, fire service, the HSE and the British Geological Survey.

They were told s pecialist equipment had been brought in to help the investigators carry out assessments and gain a better understanding of the situation.

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire Local Resilience Forum said: "The safety of residents, responders, and the protection of homes within the cordon remain our top priority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and manage all risks associated with the incident."

