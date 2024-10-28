The body of a man has been found in a nature reserve.

The man is believed to be in his 30s and was found on Sunday afternoon near Compiegne Way in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called just before 4.40pm.

Police said the death is currently unexplained and do not think there are any suspicious circumstances.

The man's body has not yet been formally identified. His next of kin have been informed, police said.

