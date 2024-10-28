An antelope - which was once almost extinct due to excessive hunting - has been born at a safari park in news welcomed as a "major success" for conservation.

Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire welcomed its first eastern mountain bongo calf in more than a decade, with mum Othaya giving birth to the baby boy on 16 October.

The park said it was a "major success" in its efforts to revive the critically endangered species - of which there are fewer than 100 in the world.

“After a long labour, the large healthy male calf was born and was soon seen standing on wobbly legs, in the deep bed of straw prepared for his arrival," head of reserves Tom Robson said.

"Both mum and calf are doing really well.

First-time mum Othaya gave birth to the male eastern mountain bongo calf Credit: Woburn Safari Park/PA

“Sonny, the calf’s father, joined the four-strong bongo herd at the park last November, and successfully mixed with the females, wasting no time in doing his job and displaying breeding behaviours.

“The bongo are part of a crucial breeding programme and we are hoping in the future our new calf will travel to another wildlife collection and start a breeding group of his own.”

Woburn Safari Park said that mother and calf were currently being kept inside to give them time to bond and grow stronger.

The birth marked the first bongo calf born at the park in over 10 years Credit: Woburn Safari Park/PA

“Meanwhile the bongo calf has completely stolen the keepers’ hearts with his enormous ears, timid but increasingly confident nature,” the park said.

“The baby has been spotted walking around the stable exploring his environment, sticking close to mum while he grows steadier on his hooves.”

Keepers are keeping a close eye on the mother and calf to ensure the baby is suckling properly and that mum is eating and recovering well.

The African eastern mountain bongo - a forest antelope - is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List. Its numbers were dramatically reduced by poaching and habitat loss.

