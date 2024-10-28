Latitude Festival has revealed its 2025 edition will be headlined by Sting, Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim.

The four-day festival returns to Henham Park in Suffolk between 24 and 27 July 2025, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday.

Organisers have promised "a weekend of exploration and discovery, featuring a rich mix of top-tier artists across various genres"

Latitude Festival director Melvin Benn said: “Latitude 2025 is shaping up to be one of our most unforgettable editions yet.

"Bringing together iconic artists like Sting, Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim guarantees a weekend of incredible music and unique performances.

"We’ve always aimed to deliver a festival experience that blends artistic exploration and cultural enrichment, and this year’s lineup reflects that perfectly.”

Latitude Festival regularly attracts around 40,000 people over its four days. Credit: PA

Snow Patrol, who played the inaugural Latitude in 2006, last headlined the festival in 2022, and will close next year's edition in the Sunday headline slot.

The band said: “We are delighted to play Latitude again! We’ve had so many amazing memories from playing there in the past. We performed at the very first one and we’re excited to get back to Latitude again for the third time.”

Fatboy Slim - aka Norman Cook - last played Latitude in 2017, when he performed on the second stage.

In 2025 he will celebrate 30 years as a DJ - in which time he has had such hits as Praise You, Weapon of Choice, The Rockafeller Skank, and Right Here, Right Now.

Cook said: “I'm honoured that Latitude has invited me back, this time to headline the main stage.

"It's a big tick on my bucket list. I can't wait to be at the helm of the collective euphoria the great people of Suffolk and I can create.”

The line-up will be completed by Sting, the 17-time Grammy Award-winner who was announced earlier in the summer.

Organiser said his "Sting 3.0 shows offer a fresh dynamic, featuring beloved classics and new material".

Mr Benn added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sting to Latitude 2025. His unparalleled artistry and the new direction of the Sting 3.0 shows align perfectly with Latitude’s mission to deliver a rich cultural experience.

"Sting’s ability to transcend musical genres makes him an exceptional addition to our lineup.”

