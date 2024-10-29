Play Brightcove video

Rob Setchell reports for ITV News Anglia on the arrival into Great Yarmouth of the MV Ruby

Port bosses have moved to reassure residents over the arrival at a UK port of a damaged ship containing 20,000 tonnes of potentially explosive fertiliser.

The MV Ruby docked in the port of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk on Monday after being rejected by ports in several countries across Europe due to its cargo.

The Maltese-flagged ship, which is carrying 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, was previously damaged but deemed sea worthy by authorities in Norway.

Ammonium nitrate is generally safe to handle but the same chemical - which had been stored incorrectly - caused a devastating explosion at the Port of Beruit in 2020, killing 218 people.

The director of the Port of Great Yarmouth said it was experienced in handling such cargo and that staff were " well-versed in implementing rigorous safety protocols".

Richard Goffin said the port would welcome the vessel "in a suitable berth under the strictest of safety measures".

“The Port of Great Yarmouth has the capability to handle hazardous materials and the discharge and transhipment of such materials and cargo is common practice across our port group.

“Our team is well-versed in implementing rigorous safety protocols and we strictly adhere to all UK safety regulations and international maritime standards.

“We take our responsibilities as Statutory Harbour Authority incredibly seriously and work closely with the relevant regulatory bodies to maintain full compliance. Our role is to ensure that the MV Ruby is able to safely discharge and continue with its onward journey.”

Trevor Lawrence, an explosives expert at Cranfield University in Bedford, said people should not be worried.

"It shouldn't present a risk. It's not something which is easy to cause to explode.

"It needs certain conditions and one of those is poor storage. If it becomes contaminated, if it is subjected to a really strong source of combustion and - a key thing - if it is confined, then there's a possibility, as we have seen throughout the world, then it could explode."

John Wright from the National Coast Watch Institution said he felt safe having the MV Ruby in the port due to the regulations in place.

He said: "It's well controlled. They all have to comply with certain regulations, marine regulations, even before getting into the port they would have radioed into the port authorities to get permission to moor up.

"They have to say what cargo they are holding and how many people are onboard."

Before docking in Great Yarmouth the MV Ruby was moored 11 miles off the coast of Margate which prompted the MP for Herne Bay and Sandwich, Sir Roger Gale, to meet with Shipping Minister Mike Kane for reassurances.

