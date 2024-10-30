Police have said they are “deeply concerned” for a mother and baby who have not been seen or spoken to for almost two weeks.

Bedfordshire Police said CCTV footage captured 29-year-old Anka and her three-month-old baby leaving the Travelodge hotel in Dunstable Road, Luton, shortly before 11am on Thursday, 17 October.

Officers later received reports of a sighting near Wellington Street in Luton but the pair have not been seen or spoken to since and investigators are concerned for their welfare.

Anka was last seen wearing a black zip-up top, jeans and black trainers. She was carrying a red and green bag.

Det Sgt Ben Searle, who is investigating, said: “Anka and her baby have now been missing for almost two weeks and we are deeply concerned for their welfare.

“We have explored various lines of inquiry and now seek the public’s help in locating the pair.

“It’s imperative that Anka knows she is not in any trouble, but we would urge anyone that knows anything about their whereabouts to please come forward.

“If you have seen Anka or have any information that may help our investigation, no matter how small, then please contact us so we can bring them home safely.”

Anyone with information should contact police online quoting reference 256 of 23 October, or by calling 101.

They can also call the Missing People charity free and confidentially by calling or texting 116 000 or emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

