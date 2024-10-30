When it comes to "bucket list" wishes, things like swimming with dolphins, holidaying in the Bahamas or taking part in some form of derring-do spring to mind.

One thing that probably didn't was becoming a porter at a Cambridge college.

But Dean Allen finally got to fulfil a long-held ambition by donning the traditional bowler hat and waistcoat to become a porter at his daughter's former college.

The retired local government officer first became intrigued with the role when he ferried his daughter to Jesus College, where she was an undergraduate in the late 1990s.

More than 20 years later, Rachael Dowling contacted her alma mater to arrange for her father to be a porter for the day as a present for his 70th birthday.

The NHS worker, who studied natural sciences, had asked if it might be possible and an exception was made.

Mr Allen, from Leicester, said it was a “splendid day” and a “bucket list wish come true”.

During the day, the 70-year-old visited the Old Library and the chapel – parts of which date back to the 12th century – and took in the roof where the college flag is hoisted for special occasions.

Mr Allen stands on top of the roof of the 12th Century college Credit: PA

He helped deliver the vast quantities of post that arrive in the porters’ lodge daily, and assisted with inquiries from students, fellows, staff and visitors.

Mr Allen said: “The late 90s/early 2000s saw much toing and froing to Cambridge, proudly ferrying Rachael to Jesus College,” said Mr Allen.

“This is when I first became enamoured with Cambridge, especially Jesus College, and the many aspects of university life.

“I was aware of the varied nature of the role of college porter, but the porters’ lodge really is the beating heart of the organisation.

“It was particularly fantastic to witness the level of service provided to students and the benefit and impact that the work of a porter has. I’d like to thank the college and all involved for making this bucket list wish come true."

Head porter Simon Durrant said: “It was a pleasure to facilitate this request from Rachael, for her dad’s special birthday.

“It’s not something we would usually do, but Dean was most welcome and will now forever be an honorary member of the porters’ lodge."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know