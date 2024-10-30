A dangerous driver who killed a couple in their 80s in a head-on smash after a dangerous overtaking move has been jailed.

Zahid Majid, 37, was driving a BMW M3 on the A1307 near Lolworth, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday, 23 July 2022.

He decided to overtake two farming vehicles at 60mph but failed to return to the right side of the road.

He hit a red Fiat Panda being driven by William Wilson, with his wife Susannah in the passenger seat.

The head-on crash flipped the Fiat on to its roof and the two 80-year-olds, known as Susie and Tony, died at the scene.

William and Susannah Wilson, from Swavesey, both died at the scene of the crash in July 2022. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Majid, of High Wycombe, was cut out of his car by firefighters and taken to hospital with two broken thighbones.

During a police interview he admitted being the driver of the BMW but claimed he had no memory of the events of the crash.

He denied two counts of causing death by dangerous driving but a jury at Cambridge Crown Court in August found him guilty of both counts.

He was jailed for 10 years at Peterborough Crown Court today and disqualified from driving for 12 years.

Det Con Kim Marshall said: “This is another heartbreaking case which is almost beyond belief. Mr and Mrs Wilson would still be alive had Majid paid attention to the road; his driving was simply dangerous.

“Mr and Mrs Wilson’s deaths have devastated their family and friends and so easily could have been avoided.

“Our thoughts remain with their family, and although it does not make things better, I hope the sentence handed to Majid will provide some form of closure for them.”

In a statement, Mr and Mrs Wilson’s daughter Anna Winspear thanked those involved in the case.

“We lost so much in one single day; Susie and Tony were parents, grandparents, great grandparents and so much more. They were friends and extended family to so many and loved by all.

“We will miss them forever, and we hope that lessons can be learnt from incidents such as this one, to prevent more innocent lives from being so unnecessarily lost.

"We hope that they can now rest peacefully, together.”

