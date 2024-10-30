A drug dealer who attempted to blame his mother when he was arrested for possession of cocaine has been jailed.

Officers found Liam Coles, 27, in bed at his address in Saffron Walden in Essex, where there was an estimated £36,000 in cash in a safe.

He asked his mother if the drugs were hers, adding: "Come on, take the rap for me."

A vehicle belonging to Coles was found to contain 180g of cocaine, cannabis and electronic scales covered in white powder.

A Rolex watch was also found at the address in Byrds Farm Lane, as well as designer bags, clothes and trainers

Coles was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on 21 October, after admitting charges of possession with intent to supply Class A and class B drugs and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Police built the case against Coles after intelligence from the public linked him to drug dealing in the area.

Insp Philip Jackson of the Uttlesford Community Policing Team thanked the community for its support and said such intelligence is vital in properly directing resources.

