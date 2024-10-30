Tributes have been paid to a soldier who was killed while serving in Ukraine.

Liam Love, who served with the Royal Anglian Regiment from 2019 until earlier this year, was serving in the Luhansk region when he was killed as a result of mortar shelling on 9 October.

The 24-year-old soldier was serving in 1st Company of the 1st Assault Battalion, 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Army.

He previously served with both the Vikings and Poachers in the Royal Anglian Regiment before leaving service on 7 June 2024.

Mr Love served in A (Norfolk) Company of the 1st Battalion in Woolwich and Cyprus as well as joining Machine Gun Platoon in September 2023.

Paying tribute to him, the regiment said he was "an excellent soldier who was very well liked across both battalions as demonstrated ... from those who served with him".

Liam Love has been described as 'kind, loyal and dedicated'. Credit: Lorraine Love/Facebook

Capt Charlie Boffey-Rawlings said: "It was the greatest of pleasures to serve with Liam. Although his time within the platoon was brief, Liam became a valued member of the machine gun platoon, displaying his characteristic humility and professionalism throughout.

"Warm and full of humour, Liam would always arrive and leave with a smile, brightening every room. He cared deeply for those around him and showed a grit and determination even in times of difficulties and frustrations. The very best of us, Liam will be missed by the whole regimental family and the platoon dearly."

The Royal Anglian Regiment remembered Mr Love as a "kind, loyal and dedicated friend and soldier".

Colour Sergeant Mark Anderson, Mr Love's former platoon sergeant said he proved to be "motivated and ambitious".

He added: "Whether it was in the trenches or in the boxing ring, he always displayed courage and determination. Liam just loved to soldier - no matter how tough the task.

"He would just go about business with a smile on his face and without complaint. Forever bringing morale and energy to whichever duty was set for him, he would do so with plenty of humour."

Mr Love's funeral will take place on Saturday in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

A memorial service will also be held in Coventry Cathedral.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know