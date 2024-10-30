A serving police officer has been charged with child sex offences.

PC Mark Ling of Essex Police is charged with eight counts of sexual communications with a child, two counts of cyberflashing and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The force said the 38-year-old, of Ipswich, was arrested in September and the charges related to an investigation into alleged online interactions between an adult and girls under the age of 16.

Ling was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Essex Police said he was currently suspended and the matter had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Ch Supt Scott Egerton of Essex Police said: “We police without fear or favour and where an alleged crime takes place we will investigate, regardless of who it involves.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is an absolute priority for Essex Police and we take all allegations very seriously.

“These are serious allegations and it is absolutely right that we investigate them and support those involved."

Anyone with information can report it on 0800 096 1011 or online through a public portal.

