A man who was jailed for stealing dummies from babies has found himself back behind bars over harassment.

Registered sex offender Josh Guilder, 24, was ordered to follow strict conditions after being released from prison earlier this year, but committed multiple breaches, including harassing a woman who was selling baby products online.

In May, Guilder, previously of Northampton, told the woman he wanted her baby to “suck on the dummies” she was selling as he “wanted them used”.

The woman stopped replying, but he sent her another message which read “can I take the dummy out of your baby’s mouth and suck on it.”

Guilder had previously been jailed for snatching soothers from the mouths of youngsters in Harlow, Essex, in four separate incidents in 2023.

On one occasion a child was also assaulted, said Essex Police.

The court had heard that Guilder was living in a tent and had "never been weaned from dummies”, and was still using dummies "to soothe himself".

After he was jailed again for a year and six months, Northamptonshire Police said deleted messages on his WhatsApp showed he had contacted two unknown children, contrary to his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, two counts of breaching his SHPO and one count of attempting to breach his SHPO.

PC Carl Gardner said: “Josh Guilder wasn’t long out of prison when he committed these strange and disturbing offences. For that reason, I’m really pleased he is back behind bars and unable to commit further crimes.

“Registered sex offenders are very closely managed by our team and I want to be clear that any breaches are dealt with robustly. We do not give second chances or ‘the benefit of the doubt’ - anyone who breaches their order is charged and brought before the courts with a view to sending them to prison.

“I’m pleased to see Guilder jailed as it means the streets of Northamptonshire are that little bit safer.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know