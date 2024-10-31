Play Brightcove video

Ricky's mother and sister talk to ITV News Anglia's Katie Ridley.

The family of a man fighting for his life after his home caught fire have thanked the stranger who pulled him to safety - describing him as a "hero".

Ricky Taylor remains in a medically induced coma at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford after he was dragged from his caravan on on Tebbutts Road, St Neots in the early hours of Friday.

His mother Penny Rees said he had been left with 35% of his body covered in burns and would need to spend months in hospital.

She described the moment she first visited his bedside as "the most devastating experience of my life".

"It was absolutely horrific and that's all I think about every time I shut my eyes - that image of him," she told ITV News Anglia.

Lillian Langdale, Ricky's sister, and mum Penny Rees. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Rees said her son was pulled from the burning caravan by a cleaner, who was on his way to work when he smelt the smoke.

"That man saved his life and then that man, when the police came, went back to work.

"There are some heroes out there and he is definitely one of them.

"If he hadn't done that we believe that Ricky would probably be dead."

Ricky is being treated at the burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford Credit: Family photo

As well as destroying Mr Taylor's caravan, the fire also affected some nearby flats, which were evacuated as a precaution.

Cambridgeshire Police said the cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.

"We haven't got a clue as to what happened," said Ms Rees.

"He is a scaffolder - his arms and hands are burnt. Is he going to be able to use his arms and hands again?"

The family have now launched a fundraising page to help support Mr Taylor when he leaves hospital.

"He's got absolutely nothing left, not even a pair of shoes for his feet," said his sister Lillian Langdale.

"I cried at the first £100 raised," said the 19-year-old.

"But for it to have got to the amount it has... it's going to mean the world to him," she said.

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

