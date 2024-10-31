A second person has died following a gas explosion and fire which destroyed a home.

The detached house on Cleat Hill, Bedford, was wrecked in the blast on 19 October, with Paul Swales, 85, killed.

Julia Harris, 84, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and Bedfordshire Police confirmed she died on Tuesday.

The explosion was caused by a leak of natural gas and police said in the aftermath that more gas had been detected in the area.

People from 50 households that were evacuated are still unable to return to their homes, Bedford Borough Council said.

On Thursday, Det Ch Insp Matt Inwood said: “Our thoughts remain with Julia’s loved ones at this difficult and distressing time.

“Our family liaison officers are working with family and friends and will continue to support them however we can.

“We are continuing our work with partners, including the Health and Safety Executive and on behalf of the Coroner’s Office, to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of, and responsibility for the explosion."

The moment the house exploded was caught on a neighbour's doorbell camera.

Following his death, Mr Swales' family thanked the emergency services for their efforts and sent a special thanks "to the gentleman that bravely pulled our family member from the fire".

Bedford Borough Council said it was continuing to support residents affected by the explosion and Mayor Tom Wootton said: "On behalf of Bedford Borough, I extend my deepest condolences to all who know and love the family affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

On Tuesday, each of the 50 households were escorted to their properties to claim possessions "in a safe and orderly fashion".

The area where the explosion happened was also evacuated in July after a natural gas leak was detected.

Contractors installing a ground-source heat pump had bored into a natural gas reservoir, releasing the gas.

Work was carried out to cap the leak before people were allowed to return to their homes.

