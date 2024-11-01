A family-run non-league club say it would be "unbelievable" if they can pull off a huge upset against their county neighbours in the FA Cup.

Kettering Town, who play in the English seventh tier, take on League One's Northampton Town on Saturday in the first round of the historic competition.

The game at Sixfields is a complete sell-out, with Kettering's owner saying there is a "real buzz" around the town ahead of the match, which is only the third competitive meeting of the two Northamptonshire clubs.

George Akhtar, who bought Kettering Town in the summer, said: "Wouldn't it just be unbelievable just to win? And, listen, why not?

"We all see it, we're all football fans. We follow teams up and down the country and you see David and Goliath type of situations.

"You see underdogs winning, and why can't we just be the next ones?"

A win would be worth £100,000, Mr Akhtar said, but history points to the "Goliath" of the two winning, as Northampton Town won the previous two encounters - albeit the last meeting was almost 35 years ago.

As well as the 1,400 travelling Kettering fans, Mr Akhtar will be joined at the match by his two sisters who help run the club.

"My nieces and nephews are mascots here, they help in the sweet shop," he said. "My wife does the sweet shop. My sister is the commercial manager here, my other sister here runs hospitality and supports the business side of the club. So, yeah, it's a real family affair."

Doing his best to pull off the upset will be Kettering Town manager Richard Lavery, with his squad boosted by three former Premier League strikers - Ex-Norwich star Gary Hooper, Nile Ranger and Marvin Sordell.

Lavery said: "I think they're beatable. I've been in the FA Cup myself as a player and had some scalps.

"So, I'm hoping we go there and give a good account of ourselves and you never know what happens on the day. Funnier things have happened haven't they?"

Hoping to spare Northampton Town blushes is former Kettering player and now Cobblers manager Jon Brady.

Brady said: "We want to get in the next round, simple as that.

"Full respect to Kettering because the job they're doing at the moment is brilliant.

"It's great to see the club back on the up. They're within our county and we're really proud of that."

Four divisions separate the two sides, but the FA Cup is famous for its giant-killings and Kettering Town hope they will be the latest in that long history of upsets.

