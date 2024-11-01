A mother has paid tribute to her “baby boy” who died in hospital after being involved in a car crash.

Ben Bland, 19, of Cambridge, was a passenger in a black Skoda Fabia VRS travelling in the village of Wilburton in Cambridgeshire when it left the road and crashed into a tree around 9.50am on 25 October.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died of his injuries two days later.

His mother said it was a “statement no mother ever dreams of having to do”.

“It truly breaks my heart and soul that following the tragic collision, my youngest baby boy, my rock, my everything, who was always by my side, devastatingly passed away... surrounded by his family as he took his final breath after his life support was withdrawn," she said.

“I have no idea how to explain this pain and loss of my baby boy - the youngest of my four children.

"Not only have I lost my baby boy, but his two brothers and sister have also lost their little brother. Ben has also left behind his cherished and loved three-year-old son Luca.

“I’ve been blessed deeply with the support that my family and friends have given me plus that of the enormous support of Ben’s friends who spent every hour possible by his side during his time in hospital, visiting and saying their goodbyes, sharing memories and the amazing character of my Ben.

"Our family will never be the same without Ben. We will always love you.”

A 21-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged with causing serious injury by driving while disqualified, driving while disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is being asked to contact police.

