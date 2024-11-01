A new hybrid potato named after the cartoon fish in Finding Nemo is proving such a big hit growers are planting more of them.

Tesco said the Nemo variety of potato can cut cooking time by 25%, saving energy in the home, and that they proved very popular when they went on sale in limited trials at the store.

Potato supplier Branston, which grows the variety in Suffolk and Lincolnshire, has planted enough to last for seven months based on previous sales data, Tesco said.

Nemo potatoes have distinctive pink skin with creamy yellow patches around their large eye-like markings, giving them a bi-coloured appearance and leading to their Nemo name – after the cartoon clownfish.

Tesco potato buyer Lucy Moss said: “The Nemo is now well on its way to becoming a modern British classic potato and is already being talked about by those who have tried it as the ultimate roasting spud."

Branston has plans to further increase availability of Nemo over the next few years as seed volumes expand.

It is optimistic that with greater availability the Nemo could join the King Edward and Maris Piper as a classic roasting potato.

Mark Willcox, director of agronomy at Branston, said: “Establishing a new potato takes many years as we need to understand how and where it grows best while testing it in the market."

Tesco said Nemo was resistant to disease, uses water efficiently and required only small amounts of fertiliser to grow, making it environmentally friendly.

