A university says the theft of a planetarium used to teach children about the solar system is "utterly heartbreaking".

It was stolen between 8.40pm and 9.40pm on 21 October from a University of Hertfordshire observatory in Bayfordbury.

A silver Land Rover Discovery may have been used in the theft, police said, with the planetarium and associated equipment inside a trailer.

The university uses the planetarium as an educational resource up and down the country and said it was "devastated" by its theft.

Professor Dan McCluskey said: “The theft of our large, inflatable planetarium and its associated equipment is utterly heartbreaking.

"We regularly use this vital resource at large events, to provide thousands of people across the country with a magical learning experience into the heart of our solar system every year.

“Our suspicion is that the thieves responsible wanted the trailer and got more than they bargained for with its specialist content."

The trailer police believe the planetarium was in when it was stolen. Credit: Hertfordshire Police

He added that the planetarium would be "of no use" to those without the specialist equipment needed to operate it.

Professor McCluskey said the planetarium was important for education and plays a role in "shaping our astrophysicists of tomorrow".

“We know that for many people, our planetarium is their first or only opportunity to “visit” space in such an immersive and engaging way," he said.

"We also know these sessions can have a really positive impact on children in particular, whether to inspire them to want to learn more about our universe, or to even start shaping our astrophysicists of tomorrow."

Anyone with information is asked to email Demi.Jessop@herts.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/88452/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know