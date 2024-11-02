Noisy neighbours who made life a misery for people living near them have been ordered to keep quiet by a court or face going to prison.

The pair played music so loudly at their home in Norwich that some neighbours took to sleeping in their cars to avoid the noise, the city council said.

People in the area made 747 complaints about the noise over 18 months.

Norwich City Council said that despite multiple warnings, the offenders continued to play their music.

Council officers then installed special recording equipment to measure the noise levels, and help neighbours to report breaches.

They also issued a Noise Abatement Notice, which the offenders breached multiple times.

Norwich Magistrates Court fined them both £400, with additional costs including a £160 victim surcharge, £100 in legal fees, and £50 in enforcement and investigation costs, bringing the total to £710, payable in monthly instalments of £100.

As part of the court proceedings, the council have also applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which could be enforced at a hearing in Spring 2025.

The CBO would prohibit the individuals from playing loud music and will remain in place for a minimum of two years, any breach of its conditions could lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment.

Cllr Beth Jones, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “This case highlights the importance of being considerate towards neighbours.

"Excessive noise can have a devastating impact on people’s lives, particularly when it prevents them from getting the rest they need or from working.

"We take noise complaints very seriously and will continue to take legal action against those who disrupt the peace of their communities.”

"We encourage residents affected by noise pollution to report issues through the council's noise complaint service. Residents can also use the noise app, which allows them to record and submit evidence of noise disturbances directly to the council."

