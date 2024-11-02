Two men have been jailed for over 16 years after stabbing two teenagers with a machete and a knife.

The attack on the two men took place on Silver Road, Norwich, at around 8.30pm on Sunday 18 September 2022.

Tyrell Chester, 22, and Enock Kitopi, 23, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on 30 October after previously pleading guilty to two counts of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Tyrell Chester ,22, of Heathgate in Norwich, who has been sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison. Credit: Norfolk Police

Chester, of Heathgate in Norwich, was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison, and Kitopi, of Geoffrey Watling Way in Norwich, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

They will both spend five years on license upon their release.

At around 8.30pm, Chester and Kitopi were travelling through Norwich on a moped when they approached their victims in an alleyway.

Armed with a knife and a machete, they dismounted from a motorbike and stabbed two teenagers, who received serious injuries and had to go to hospital.

One victim suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the stab wound and a cut to the forehead and hand.

The second victim suffered significant damage to the muscle and tendon of his left forearm which needed surgery.

He also had a stab wound to the shoulder.

Enock Kitopi, 23, of Geoffrey Watling Way in Norwich, who has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. Credit: Norfolk Police

Chester and Kitopi were arrested in September 2022, on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. They were later released on bail.

But in January 2023 Kitopi walked into the city centre from his home and came across the second victim as he entered St John’s Alley.

Kitopi threatened the victim verbally whilst also drawing a machete from his waistband. The victim escaped unharmed.

Kitopi was arrested for the second time two days later on suspicion of possession of a blade article.

Lyrics from a song performed by Chester and Kitopi containing phrases including "how I left him bleeding" and "how he nearly got wacked" were found on a mobile phone taken by officers from Kitopi.

Both men were later charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article and Kitopi was also charged with witness intimidation.

The first victim’s personal statement, which was read aloud in court, said: "I have no longer have any confidence to live my life. There is no enjoyment left in life for me. I feel like I am just a shadow of my former self and that there is no hope of me ever being that person again."

The second victim, who is unable to work after the attack, also said through a statement in court: "When I can afford to go out, to the shop for example, everything reminds me of what happened. If I so much as hear the sound of sound of a motorcycle, my chest becomes tight and I struggle to breathe.

"I find myself constantly looking for exit routes wherever I am, and even the slightest trigger can lead to flashes of what happened in my mind."

I nvestigating officer DC George Barker, from Norfolk Police, said: "This was a violent and premeditated assault, which almost cost two young victims their lives."

