Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was was found dead in a city home.

Officers were called to a property in Mousehold Street, Norwich, at around 10.15pm on Friday 1 November following reports a man in his 40s had been stabbed, according to Norfolk Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers.

A 46-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The 46-year-old was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

The 37-year-old was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning but was released on police bail until January next year pending further enquiries.

It is believed that the two men who were arrested and the man who died were known to each other.

