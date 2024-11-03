'Emaciated' dogs found dumped outside Essex garden centre on Halloween
Two emaciated dogs who were close to death were found dumped and abandoned by the side of an Essex road on Halloween.
The lurchers, a brown male and black female, were found by a walker at around 2.30pm on Thursday October 31 outside Hilltop Garden Centre off Clacton Road, Little Clacton.
They were taken immediately to a vet by the concerned passer-by and the discovery was reported to the RSPCA because of the animal's poor body condition.
RSPCA inspector Jen Wildman, said: "These poor dogs were left in such a state and both were emaciated, have fleas and a bad skin condition.
"We believe that they were abandoned and it is so sad as they were clearly in need of urgent veterinary attention.
“Thankfully a walker found them and was able to help, otherwise I fear due to their poor condition they would have struggled to survive much longer.
“They are now in our care and are so friendly and lovely.
"All animals deserve our kindness and respect but instead of love and care, these dogs were left to fend for themselves at the side of a road."
The animal charity is appealing for witnesses or anyone who recognises the lurchers and anyone who has information should call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.
