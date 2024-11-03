Two emaciated dogs who were close to death were found dumped and abandoned by the side of an Essex road on Halloween.

The lurchers, a brown male and black female, were found by a walker at around 2.30pm on Thursday October 31 outside Hilltop Garden Centre off Clacton Road, Little Clacton.

They were taken immediately to a vet by the concerned passer-by and the discovery was reported to the RSPCA because of the animal's poor body condition.

A lurcher dog that was dumped on an Essex roadside on Halloween. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA i nspector Jen Wildman, said: "These poor dogs were left in such a state and both were emaciated, have fleas and a bad skin condition.

"We believe that they were abandoned and it is so sad as they were clearly in need of urgent veterinary attention.

“Thankfully a walker found them and was able to help, otherwise I fear due to their poor condition they would have struggled to survive much longer.

“They are now in our care and are so friendly and lovely.

" All animals deserve our kindness and respect but instead of love and care, these dogs were left to fend for themselves at the side of a road."

The animal charity is appealing for witnesses or anyone who recognises the lurchers and anyone who has information should call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

