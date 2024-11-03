A man who went on a violent street rampage dressed only in his boxer shorts has been jailed for more than three years.

John Wright, 22, punched a Yorkshire terrier, attacked his own mother and threw a block of concrete through the windscreen of a car during the incident in Northampton on 15 May.

Northampton Crown Court heard police were called to Stockmead Road in Little Billing after reports that a man had been assaulted at Wright's family home.

The victim retaliated and punched Wright, prompting him to leave the house dressed only in his pants.

Wright went into a neighbour's garden where he punched the dog, before launching a "sustained and unprovoked" assault on its 70-year-old owner as he lay on the ground.

The man was taken to Northampton General Hospital with a dislocated finger and two black eyes, as well as cuts and bruises to his head and arms.

Wright, previously of Norfolk Street in Northampton, went back into the street where he argued with his mother and hit her several times.

His mother and brother had to restrain him from trying to attack a woman sitting in a parked car.

Wright then picked up a large piece of concrete and threw it through the windscreen of a VW Jetta car.

He also pushed a young boy off his bicycle, though the boy was not badly hurt.

Northampton response officers arrested Wright and took him to hospital due to concerns over his behaviour, but while he was receiving treatment, he assaulted a police officer.

Wright admitted six charges including ABH, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and criminal damage.

He was sentenced to 39 months in prison and issued with a restraining order not to enter Stockmead Road, valid until 2028.

Det Con Casey McQuade said: “The sentence handed to John Wright reflects the seriousness of the offences he committed, and the physical and mental impact his crimes has had on his victims.

“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates our determination to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice and make our communities a safer place to live and work.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know