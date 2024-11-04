Two women are in hospital with serious injuries after a dog attacked them on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 10.45am in the area of Papworth Street, March, in Cambridgeshire.

The women were taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance with serious but not life-threatening bite injuries.

Another man who stepped in to help control the dog suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment. The women remain in hospital.

The dog was seized by police and was later put down after being disclaimed by its owner.

The breed of the dog is not clear, but it is believed to be mixed and not covered by dangerous dog legislation.

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who has video footage, to contact them on 101, quoting incident 153.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know