A young woman in her 20s was killed when a Mini carrying four young people careered off a dual carriageway and hit a tree in the early hours.

Traffic officers came across the black Mini One as they were patrolling the A11 at Ketteringham near Norwich at 5.15am on Sunday.

The car had been travelling south when it collided with a tree just after the junction with Station Lane.

The young woman who died was a rear seat passenger in the car.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Two other passengers, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain in a stable condition.

The road was closed whilst emergency services including fire, ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene but reopened at 11.30am.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the Mini prior to the incident.

Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting CAD 69 of 3 November.

