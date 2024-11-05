A drink-driver who killed his accomplice in a botched getaway dash after he had tried to rob a village shop has been jailed.

Getaway driver Sonny Loveridge, 26, waited outside in his Ford Focus, while his accomplice John Hayden, 36, threatened staff at the One Stop in Manea with a metal bar.

Hayden confronted the shopkeeper and said: “Give me everything what is in the till; I have another person in the car and I will bring him in.”

But the shopkeeper locked himself and his mother behind the tills, denying Hayden access to the money.

Hayden fled empty-handed leaving the victims uninjured but shaken during the raid on 22 October 2023.

The robbers fled but Loveridge crashed the Focus into a ditch in Byall Fen Drove, near Chatteris, at about 7.20pm.

Hayden was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene while Loveridge suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

He was also to be found over the legal limit for alcohol and the Focus had cloned number plates.

Loveridge, of Stretham Station Road, Wilburton, was jailed for 11 years and eight months, having pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst unfit through drink at an earlier hearing.

He had also pleaded guilty to a robbery at a shop in Wickhambrook, Suffolk, in February 2023.

Loveridge was also banned from driving for 15 years and 10 months.

Det Con Pete Wise said: “Loveridge is a dangerous individual who had already carried out a violent robbery before attempting to rob the shop in Manea.

“Not only this, he drove after drinking and killed his accomplice, so I’m glad he’s been jailed for a long time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know