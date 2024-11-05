A murder inquiry's been launched after a woman in her 40s died in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said the ambulance service was called to an address in Hollywell Place in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Saturday.

She was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

A police investigation was launched following the death and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is in police custody.

The woman’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Chief Insp Mike Roddy, said: “Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased woman.

“We have launched a murder investigation, which may be concerning to the wider public; however, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the two parties are known to each other."

Police said officers would be on duty at the scene of the incident while investigations continue.

