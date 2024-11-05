Two major hospitals in Hertfordshire were affected by a power cut overnight, a health trust has said.

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust said an electrical fault knocked out power at the Lister in Stevenage and the New QEII hospital in Welwyn just before 8pm on Monday.

UK Power Networks said the power cut was caused by a fault in a high voltage underground cable.

It said 36 postcodes between Letchworth Garden City and Welwyn Garden City were affected by the total blackout.

Power was restored just after 2am and the hospital said services were now back to normal and patients should attend appointments as planned.

The hospital trust issued a statement on its website on Monday night saying: "Lister and the New QEII Hospitals are affected by a power outage. Many systems are back up and running, we are working hard to minimise the impact and keep our patients safe.

"Please continue to immediately call 999 in an emergency, and for any urgent but non-life or limb threatening condition please contact NHS 111. Maternity services are open, please follow usual procedures."

