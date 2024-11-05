A young furniture-maker says he is determined to carry on despite a "devastating" raid on his business which saw thieves steal tools worth around £25,000.

Jacob Valentine, 23, fears the raid on his west Norfolk workshop was a targeted one and that the thieves may have scouted it out while he was away at his grandfather's funeral.

The theft is especially poignant as many of the tools taken were bought for him by his late grandfather, who died just two months ago.

Mr Valentine's mum Fran said: "Some of those tools his grandfather bought him and he died very recently. He can't replace that, even if he's able to afford to buy the same tool.

"It's not victimless. This is my son's life. It's all he's ever wanted. They've taken a piece of my son's soul, quite frankly."

Jacob with his late grandfather Brian, who helped him buy some of the tools which were taken. Credit: Family picture

Masked intruders were caught on security cameras in the workshop near King's Lynn before they disabled the CCTV.

Police are investigating the raid, which happened a fortnight ago, but Mr Valentine fears insurance may not cover the cost of what was taken.

CCTV cameras captured the masked raiders after they broke into the workshop. Credit: Family picture

He said: "I haven't done anything other than this business. It means everything to me to be honest.

We can't replace everything and we know that. When it first happened we thought 'Is this the end of everything?'"

Mr Valentine started The Grain Company four years ago making bespoke furniture and tables - but he began by selling his creations at craft fairs as a 12-year-old.

A young Jacob Valentine with his creations at a craft fair Credit: Family picture

His mum said he worked 16 hours a day, seven days a week and had invested everything he could to buy good quality tools for his cabinet making.

She said the thieves "stole everything they could move" using the family's own wheelbarrows to carry their loot across a field.

Mrs Valentine said the theft was an especially harsh blow coming so soon after the loss of his grandfather.

She added: "Jacob selflessly helped me care for his Grandpa for the last 18 months through cancer and is still reeling from this loss. To face losing his business on top is just heartbreaking."

But community has rallied round - more than £1,000 has been raised online - and other nearby firms have loaned Mr Valentine tools so production is not completely halted.

The family said the gesture had given them some faith back.

Mr Valentine said: "When you've just had these horrible people come in and take what you've just spent four years building - and they've taken it for nothing - it's really nice to have the kind people helping us out."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know