More than 80 school support staff have been told they face redundancy as an education trust revealed its plans to save £1m a year.

The Broad Horizons Education Trust - which runs 18 schools across Norfolk, including nurseries, high schools and a special needs academy - said there was "no easy way to achieve the savings".

The plans include making 30 people redundant at Dussindale Primary School, in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich, according to a letter seen by ITV News Anglia.

It says: "The current staffing costs within the school are above what can be afforded and outside the expected levels.

"They are contributing to the overall financial challenges that the trust faces and as such are not sustainable."

According to its website, Dussindale Primary school currently has 355 pupis, organised into two classes per year group. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The union Unison confirmed that it had received information relating to 82 possible redundancies relating to six Norfolk schools, though the trust said eight were included in its consultation.

The schools known to be affected are:

The Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery;

Dussindale Primary School;

Bluebell Primary School;

Sprowston Community Academy;

North Walsham Infant and Junior School;

Martham Academy and Nursery.

Owen Jenkins, chief executive of the Broad Horizons Education Trust, said: "The trust must find savings of approximately £1m in the coming financial year.

"While we remain committed to our vision of ensuring every child is supported to achieve their potential, there is no option but to reduce operational costs, a substantial amount of which is staff costs.

"We are currently undertaking a statutory consultation that runs for 30 days, within eight of our 18 schools, regarding the potential reduction of the equivalent of 31 support staff across the schools.

"There is no easy way to achieve the required savings, and trustees recognise that this is a worrying time for staff, parents, and pupils.

"Out of respect for our staff and the process we are undertaking, while the consultation is ongoing I cannot comment on this or any individual aspects of our savings programme further."

