Two machete attackers who nearly killed their teenage victims recorded their exploits in a rap song, a court heard.

Tyrell Chester, 22, and Enock Kitopi, 23, launched a violent attack on two teenage men in Norwich, leaving them with serious injuries.

When police examined one of their mobile phones they found the pair had written lyrics to a rap song in which they recounted assaulting the two victims.

The lyrics contained phrases such as "Ask ** how I left him bleeding" and "Go ask ** how he nearly got wacked" (sic).

A recorded version of the song, performed by Chester and Kitopi, was also found.

Chester, of Heathgate in Norwich, was jailed for seven years and seven months in jail for two counts of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Kitopi, of Geoffrey Watling Way, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years for two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of possession of a bladed article and intimidation of a witness.

Norwich Crown Court heard the attackers cornered their victims in an alleyway off Silver Road on the evening of 18 September 2022.

They had been riding through the city on a moped armed with a knife and machete before the incident took place.

One victim suffered a collapsed lung and a cut to the forehead and hand while the second suffered significant damage to the muscle and tendon of his left forearm which required surgery. He also had a stab wound to the shoulder.

Both victims were discharged from hospital following treatment.

But in January Kitopi came across one of their victims again in Norwich and threatened him with a machete, prompting police to arrest him again.

Both men were later charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article. Kitopi was also charged with witness intimidation.

Both men will spend five years on license upon their release.

Det Con George Barker said: “This was a violent and premeditated assault, which almost cost two young victims their lives. Following the stabbings, Kitopi and Chester sought to avoid prosecution through fear and intimidation.

“It is my hope that the victims will now be able to move forward positively with their lives. The sentencing should send a strong message to our communities that violence on the streets of Norfolk will not be tolerated.”

Both victims issued personal statements to the court detailing the effects the assault has had on them.

One said: "I have no longer have any confidence to live my life, to the point that, every day, I wonder whether it would be easier if I were not here at all.

"I have attempted to take my own life, and this has only made things even worse for me. There is no enjoyment left in life for me. I feel like I am just a shadow of my former self and that there is no hope of me ever being that person again."

The second victim said he could not forget what had happened.

"If I so much as hear the sound of sound of a motorcycle, my chest becomes tight and I struggle to breathe.

"I find myself constantly looking for exit routes wherever I am, and even the slightest trigger can lead to flashes of what happened in my mind."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know