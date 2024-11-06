A mother accused of murdering her daughter has told a court she was prepared to sacrifice the two-year-old to save her relationship with her partner.

Former nursery worker Chelsea Gleeson-Mitchell is standing trial alongside her then-partner Scott Jeff for the murder of her daughter Isabella Wheildon.

Gleeson-Mitchell, 24, has already admitted causing or allowing the death of a child, but both defendants, of no fixed abode, deny murder.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, she said that she and Jeff, 24, had taken Isabella's lifeless body out in a pushchair to avoid it being found during spot checks on their temporary accommodation in Ipswich.

In one video, the couple are seen taking the dead child to a petrol station to buy a drink.

Questioned by prosecutors on whether she was prepared to sacrifice her daughter to stay with Jeff and build a life with him, even though she could see Isabella's injuries were worsening each day, she answered: "Yes."

She also told jurors she was frequently seen laughing and smiling as she could not show her true emotions.

Family members could be heard weeping during evidence.

Isabella Wheildon with her mother Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, who denies her murder. Credit: Instagram/ Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell

Police found the toddler dead in a locked bathroom at a temporary housing unit in Ipswich on 30 June last year, after Gleason-Mitchell confided in a friend who raised concerns with officers.

The three had left their previous home in Bedfordshire, claiming they were fleeing domestic abuse from Gleason-Mitchell's ex-partner and Isabella's father, and sought housing in Norfolk before being put up temporarily in Suffolk.

In evidence on Wednesday, Gleason-Mitchell admitted that she had "painted a false picture" in text messages to her sister, telling her that she and her daughter were being well looked after in Norfolk by Jeff.

The court was shown videos of the youngster in the days before her death, including one in which Jeff woke Isabella up by shouting "boo" in her face, and another where Jeff made a gun with his fingers and pointed it at her, making her cry.

Sally Williams KC, prosecuting, asked: "As her mother were you concerned?"

Gleason-Mitchell replied: "Yes, I was."

The prosecutor said: "Why, the next day, were you saying he was looking after you and keeping you safe?"

Gleason-Mitchell replied: "I don’t know why I told my sister that."

"Is it because you wanted your own home with Scott Jeff and would have put up with anything to get your own home?" asked the prosecutor.

Gleason-Mitchell replied: "Yes."

She said the couple had gone to the local authority in a bid to get housing, and tried to appear as a happy family despite the fact Jeff was regularly hitting and beating Isabella behind closed doors.

The court was shown a video in which Jeff asked the toddler if her biological father beat her, to which Isabella replied: "Yes."

Gleason-Mitchell told the court that Jeff had forced her to give those answers by punishing her with cold showers.

She said despite concern from her family - including her mother offering to visit her - she was determined to stay in Great Yarmouth to get a new house with Jeff and her daughter.

But by 19 June their options had run out and they were facing the fact they would have to return to Bedfordshire.

Prosecutor Ms Williams asked: "And when Scott Jeff is out of control he has a very bad temper, and the person who suffers is Isabella?

Gleason-Mitchell replied: "Yes."

Jeff denies murder, one count of causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

Jurors were previously told that Gleason-Mitchell had admitted to causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

The trial continues.

