A jailed shoplifter who thought he was getting his freedom was rearrested at the prison gates - and will now be spending years more behind bars.

Neil Stimson was being held in Bedford Prison when officers identified him as being responsible for a string of shop-lifting offences in the town during September.

The 48-year-old of Maunder Avenue in Biggleswade was due to be released after a month in prison, but as he was leaving, officers from the town's community team were waiting for him.

He was charged with nine offences of stealing from shops and one of burglary. He was jailed for four-and-a-half months for the shoplifting offences and is awaiting sentence for the burglary offence.

But the offences also triggered the second half of a previous eight-year sentence, so Stimson now faces almost four-and-a-half years in prison.

Sgt Sam Evans said: “This was really good work by the team here, firstly to identify Stimson but then to secure the convictions in in conjunction with our specialist burglary team.

“Stimson was expecting to walk free from Bedford Prison so it came as an unwanted surprise for him to find us at the prison gates.

“These convictions mean a regular offender will be off our streets for many years.”

