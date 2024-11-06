The “cloisters” of a tree cathedral planted as a memorial following the First World War have been restored after being devastated by ash dieback.

The National Trust has replanted 12 native saplings to restore the gaps in the row of trees at Whipsnade.

The tree cathedral in Bedfordshire was planted by Edmund Blyth as a living memorial for lost comrades and friends, and is planted in the shape of a traditional cathedral with trees, shrubs and plants forming the shape of the building.

Ash trees added as an extension to the cathedral in 1938 to form one of two “cloister walks” had to be felled earlier this year after they were weakened by the fungal disease ash dieback, the National Trust said.

The conservation charity, which cares for the cathedral site, said 12 wild service saplings have been planted to restore the cloister walk.

The species, which was once widespread in England, will be naturally more resistant to disease and the changing climate, the trust said.

Volunteers plant replacement saplings at the tree cathedral at Whipsnade in Bedfordshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

Paul Druce-Collins, lead ranger for the National Trust at Dunstable Downs, said: “The tree cathedral is an exceptional place, connecting people to nature and history.

“But over the last few years ash dieback has sadly made the eventual loss of the cathedral’s ash trees, which formed part of the cloisters section – in effect a grand avenue – inevitable.

“Earlier this year the infected trees were felled to make way for the more resilient species of wild service trees.

The trust said the replacements will grow to a similar size as the original ash trees.

Ash dieback, which was first seen in the UK in 2012, causes leaf loss and crown dieback and can lead to tree death.

It threatens to wipe out to 80% of Britain’s native ash trees, as they have not evolved natural defences against the fungus originally from Asia.

