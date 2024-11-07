A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in his 50s.

Paramedics called police to an address in Althorp Road, Luton, after what has been described as the 'sudden death' of a man on Monday November 4.

An investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Nathaniel Sereaton, 42, of Milliners Court, Luton, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 November.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the formal identification of the victim.

