A man whose death is being investigated as murder has been described as "well-loved and selfless" by his family.

Sukhjinder Singh-Gill, 57 and known locally as Mickey, was found by paramedics at an address in Althorp Road, Luton, on Monday.

After ambulance staff called police about his sudden death, a murder inquiry was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit.

A 42-year-old man has since been charged with his murder.

Mr Singh-Gill's family paid tribute to him on Friday, saying: “Mickey was a well-loved brother, uncle and son. He was polite and respectful and would never harm anyone.

“Mickey was well known in the local community and loved by all who knew him.

“He was a selfless person and would always look out for others, put them first and help people where he could.

“His death has come as a shock and he will be sorely missed by everyone, especially his friends and family. The family would like to thank the police and the local community for their support at this difficult time.”

Det Ch Insp Nick Gardner reassured the community that police believed it was "an isolated incident with no further risk to the public" as he reappealed for witnesses.

Nathaniel Sereaton, 42, of Milliners Court, Luton, was charged with murder on Wednesday and is being held in custody ahead of a further court appearance.

