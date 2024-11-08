A fire at a recycling centre has closed roads - as an MP labelled the number of blazes at the site "unacceptable".

The blaze at the site in Wallace Way in Hitchin in Hertfordshire broke out at 2.30am on Friday.

Footage posted on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the air, as fire crews warned people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

Hitchin MP Alistair Strathern has previously raised concerns at the number of fires on the industrial estate and called the situation "unacceptable" after the latest.

"I completely share residents' anger, concern and disbelief over yet another fire breaking out in the early hours at Hitchin's industrial estates."

Thanking firefighters, he added: "This situation is unacceptable. I am actively working with Hertfordshire Fire Service, the Environment Agency, and local authorities to address residents' serious concerns - including on safety and the impact on air quality.

"I'll be convening a public meeting with all relevant agencies to ensure robust measures are put in place to reduce the risk of these all-too-frequent fires.

"This simply cannot be a state of affairs we continue to accept."

The service said it had had to close the junction of Cadwell Lane, Wilbury Way and Woolgrove Road "to set up a high-volume pump".

More than 60 calls were made to the service to report the fire, said a spokesman.

