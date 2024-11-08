An abuser who subjected a woman to months of threats and violence has been jailed and handed a restraining order - after she jumped from a window to escape him.

Ben Turner, 38, admitted charges of threatening to kill, coercive and controlling behaviour, assault causing grievous bodily harm and strangulation.

He was arrested after he grabbed his victim round the neck, telling her he would kill her, and she fought him off to flee by jumping from a first-floor window.

When police investigated they discovered a pattern of behaviour dating back several months.

At Huntingdon Crown Court, Turner was jailed for three years and three months, handed an eight-year restraining order, and banned from an address in Stanstead Abbotts.

Turner, of Willow Corner in Bayford near Hertford, had tried to strangle the woman once before and pushed her into a mirror, cutting her face.

He stopped her seeking medical attention, staying with her overnight to prevent her going to hospital. She was too terrified of him to contact police, said Hertfordshire Police.

Det Con Jordan Critchley said: “Turner subjected the woman to physical, emotional and psychological abuse over several months.

“He threatened to kill her and I believe had she not escaped from his clutches on that day, that he may well have followed through with that threat.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery. Her actions have led to a dangerous man being put behind bars. I hope she can now recover from this ordeal and move on with her life.”

Support for people experiencing abuse is available at Herts sunflower.

