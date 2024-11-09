Play Brightcove video

Listen to ITV's Sarah Cooper chatting to the owners of the ice-rink

A forgetful workman building a new Christmas skating rink faces a frosty reception at home - after accidentally freezing his daughter's iPhone into the ice.

According to bosses, he put the borrowed phone down as the rink was being built, but forgot to recover it before 60,000 litres of water was added and frozen solid two inches deep.

The cold-calling catastrophe happened at the Milton Keynes ice rink - which says it has been unable to remove the phone as it would affect the structure of the ice, which is being used for international skating team training.

The phone trapped under two inches of ice. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ice Leisure Group director Rob Cook said: "Some people have accused us of fabricating the story and asked why we just don't remove it from the ice.

"But on Saturday we have a GB synchronised skating team here and they are launching their fundraising event for the season and they need to use all of the ice - so we can't remove that area of the ice to take the phone out."

Bosses say they cannot dig out the iPhone because it would affect the "structure of the ice". Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know