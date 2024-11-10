Play Brightcove video

A drink-driver who was found almost four times over the legal limit has been banned from driving for nearly three years.

Jason Blackall, 47, was spotted driving erratically along the A1 by a member of the public on the evening of 2 October.

Police officers found him stopped and out of fuel on Old Oundle Road near Peterborough a short while later.

He was arrested and charged with drink driving after he blew 139 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath during a drink test in custody – almost four times the legal limit of 35mcgs.

Blackall, from Leeds, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting the offence.

He was also handed a 32-month driving disqualification.

PC James Sears, who investigated, said: “Blackall was aware that he had committed an offence, repeatedly apologising to the officers and admitting he was drunk.

“Getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs has the potential to cause serious harm to both the driver and other road users, and I encourage anyone who has had a drink to arrange alternative transport.”

