A woman who thought she had photographed a spectacular aurora display only to discover it was the lights of a nearby tomato factory, has been taken to see the real Northern Lights.

Dee Harrison, from Ipswich, found fame online when she shared a picture of the 'Northern Lights' over Bramford in Suffolk.

But after posting three images on Facebook, the cleaner quickly realised the red glow had actually come from Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes’ LED light units.

Dee was left feeling a little red faced about the confusion, but it now looks like she has had the last laugh after a well-known high street opticians took her to Iceland.

She posted on Facebook: "After my mistaken Northern Lights pic taken in Bramford two weeks ago, Specsavers contacted me and asked if I would like to go to Iceland and see them for real.

"Not a joke as I thought, I’m here now and did indeed get to see the lights last night — in Reykjavík."

Dee Harrison views the real Northern Lights in Iceland. Credit: Dee Harrison / Facebook

