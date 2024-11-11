Play Brightcove video

Chilling bodycam footage shows killer Adam Barnard imitating strangling someone when police arrested him the first time. Separate bodycam footage the next day shows him confessing to killing Tara Kershaw.

An abuser, who murdered his partner hours after he was released for an earlier attack, has been jailed for more than 18 years.

Six police officers are also being investigated over their handling of the abuse.

Adam Barnard, 41, was initially arrested over an attack on his partner Tara Kershaw at their home in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 18 January.

Bodycam footage at the time shows Barnard imitating strangling someone to police. With his hands shaking in a chokehold, he can be heard saying "it's like you see in The Simpsons" and then appearing to make gagging sounds.

But he was released without charge. Hours later, he strangled his 33-year-old partner in her room, then covered her body with a blanket.

He showed up outside a police station the next day and told police, "I think I've killed her".

Barnard was handed his prison sentence at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, after being found guilty of murder last Thursday.

The police watchdog revealed it is investigating the force's handling of "multiple reports" and the contact officers made with Ms Kershaw in more than a year up until her death.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesperson said: “We can confirm that, as part of our ongoing investigation, a total of six officers or staff members have been served with conduct notices.

"A member of police staff and former police officer are being investigated for potential gross misconduct, and a further four officers are being investigated for potential misconduct.

"This does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow - at the end of our investigation we will decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings."

Tara Kershaw, 33, was described as "our beloved sister" by her family. Credit: Norfolk Police

Ms Kershaw’s family, who were at the court sentencing with a framed photo of the 33-year-old mother, said police had failed her.

Sister Zoe Savver said: “I feel angry at the coward who took her life and angry at the professionals that she reached out to on multiple times who should’ve protected her."

She added: "I have more questions than answers, I have found solace in knowing she can rest in peace with our parents."

Sister Tanita Salish said: “I can hardly comprehend the fact that I will never have to share my future life moments with her. She was telling me she was wanting to change, had a bright future with aspirations. She will never get the opportunity to watch her children grow up.

She continued: "Tara was let down by many people towards the end of life. No matter how many times she called out for help, she was labelled as a drinker. We all know it could’ve been hugely avoided if professionals had listened to her.”

Adam Barnard murdered his partner Tara Kershaw Credit: Norfolk Police

The court was told Ms Kershaw had called police at about 6pm on 18 January, the night before she was killed, telling officers Barnard had hit her in the lip.

Police arrested Barnard but released him later that night.

Hours later, in the early hours of 19 January, Barnard had strangled Ms Kershaw at their home in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth.

Police staff and a domestic violence adviser tried to call Ms Kershaw three times later that day, but their calls went unanswered.

A post-mortem examination confirmed her cause of death was compression of the neck. She also had multiple injuries to bones in her neck caused weeks, days, and hours before she died.

Prosecutors said Barnard was taking drugs and drinking at the time of the killing.

Adam Barnard showed up at Great Yarmouth Police station and confessed to killing Tara Kershaw. Credit: Norfolk Police

In interview, Barnard said his partner had attacked him with a lamp as he slept, and that he had "instinctively turned and pinned down Tara, having pushed her away".

He said he was in pain, in shock and had held her down by the neck. Once he felt her body go limp, he “immediately stopped” he said.

He claimed to have tried to resuscitate her and when her breathing did not change, he covered her with a blanket and passed out on the bed.

Barnard told officers he woke up the next morning, panicked and left the property.

The court heard Barnard was previously jailed for the sexual assault of a girl under 13 and had a history of domestic violence.

Det Insp Alix Wright described Barnard as a "manipulative man who prayed on Tara’s vulnerabilities and blamed her for his violent actions."

They added: “He has shown no remorse or empathy and deserves to be behind bars to prevent him causing further pain to other vulnerable people."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know