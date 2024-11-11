Play Brightcove video

Rob Setchell spoke to a family who said they don't want anyone to go through what they have been through.

The family of a man killed by a selfie-taking driver - and who continued to post selfies on social media weeks after the crash - are calling for tougher punishments for drivers caught on their phone.

Dave Sinar, 64, was killed by Amber Potter, 23 - who was on her phone, zooming in on a selfie when her Vauxhall Corsa ploughed into the back of the scooter rider in September 2021.

Mr Sinar had been riding his new Lambretta scooter home to North Walsham on the A11 in Norfolk that night. He died on the road.

His wife Jo started the that day looking forward to their 20th wedding anniversary. She ended it telling their loved ones he was gone.

She told ITV News Anglia: "I phoned my mum and I think the words I said to her that night will stay with her forever.

"I picked the phone up and said, 'Dave's dead'. She will remember that for the rest of her life.

"I was lost. I'd lost my soul mate. How do you comprehend that you're never going to see somebody again?"

Potter's phone records showed she had been texting and taking photographs of her self throughout her journey from Glastonbury to Norwich.

She was jailed in June for three-and-a-half years for causing death by dangerous driving.

Dave Sinar's son Ben and wife Jo Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Sinar's wife Jo said: "She basically played Russian Roulette all the way back on that journey and it was just unfortunate that Dave was in the way.

"Three and a half years for somebody's life is nothing. Why should she have her life back when she's ruined mine?"

The family said they want stronger sentences and an instant 30-day ban for any driver caught on their phone.

Mr Sinar's son Ben - who inherited his dad's love of cycling - just wants his training partner back.

He said: "These last three years, training six or seven days a week, I ain't got my mate to do it with no more. Although he's not here any more. Up here, mentally, he's still always there telling me to put the hammer down."

